Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 88,916 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 987,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $107,863,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,693,000 after acquiring an additional 869,637 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $55,036,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $36,865,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $109.99 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.08.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

