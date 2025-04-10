Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RHP. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of RHP traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.17. 691,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,254,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,596,000 after acquiring an additional 101,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,220,000 after buying an additional 138,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,737,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.