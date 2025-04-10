Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys £9,948.75 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Adam Richard Westwood acquired 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £9,948.75 ($12,712.43).

Adam Richard Westwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Adam Richard Westwood sold 33,591 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £41,316.93 ($52,794.44).

Shares of SBRE traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 125 ($1.60). 846,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.31. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.60 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179.80 ($2.30). The company has a market cap of £311.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Sabre Insurance Group ( LON:SBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Insurance Group plc will post 19.083558 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 213 ($2.72) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

