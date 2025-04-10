Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.60. 1,147,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,198,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 153.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

