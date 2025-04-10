Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of SGMO opened at $0.70 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 77,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 145,400 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 272,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

