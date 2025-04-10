Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 200,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 879,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,054,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 528,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 2,401.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 792,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sasol by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 68,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 364,111 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
