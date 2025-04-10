Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 200,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 879,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,054,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 528,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 2,401.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 792,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sasol by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 68,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 364,111 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

