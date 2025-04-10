SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 607,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $123,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of SBAC opened at $212.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.51 and its 200-day moving average is $217.79. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $252.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.92.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

