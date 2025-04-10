Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 7,359 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $57,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

