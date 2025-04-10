Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $546.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $576.91 and its 200-day moving average is $587.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.