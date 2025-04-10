Scotiabank Cuts Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $68.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

BN opened at $50.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Brookfield by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Brookfield by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after buying an additional 30,566 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,485,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

