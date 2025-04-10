SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 62,029 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 47,589 shares.The stock last traded at $24.53 and had previously closed at $25.01.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEI Select International Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

