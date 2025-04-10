SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 62,029 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 47,589 shares.The stock last traded at $24.53 and had previously closed at $25.01.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SEI Select International Equity ETF Company Profile
The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SEI Select International Equity ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Select International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Select International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.