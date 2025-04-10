Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ST. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $19.46. 443,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,189. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,148,000 after buying an additional 2,587,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,821,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $214,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,580,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,277,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,412,000 after purchasing an additional 898,835 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,318,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 870,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

