ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTAN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,573. ServiceTitan has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceTitan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

