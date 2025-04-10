Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 269.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 60.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.27.

General Electric Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $187.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.23 and a 200 day moving average of $186.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $146.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

