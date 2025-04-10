Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Chairman Purchases $814,272.43 in Stock

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) Chairman David D. Smith purchased 63,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $814,272.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,526,029 shares in the company, valued at $19,701,034.39. This trade represents a 4.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sinclair Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.19. 383,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $876.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,945,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,704,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after acquiring an additional 55,350 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,144,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sinclair

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.