Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Bank of America

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.47.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,167,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,071,640. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 507,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,876. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 61,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,564,235 shares in the company, valued at $38,636,307.40. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,077. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

