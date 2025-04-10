Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBSI. Raymond James began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $840.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 170,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 170,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 49,565 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2,583.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 34,544 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 137.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

