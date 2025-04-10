Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 7th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, General Electric, Boeing, and Analog Devices are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies that focus on the research, development, and commercialization of space-related technologies and services. These companies may be engaged in satellite communications, launch services, space tourism, or other innovations that drive the rapidly growing space economy, offering investors potential exposure to this dynamic industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,731,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,699,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.77 and a one year high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $491.05. 8,373,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,699. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,036,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,584. The stock has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a 52 week low of $146.78 and a 52 week high of $214.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.46. 12,806,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,936,722. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.28. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.74 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $8.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,288,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.28. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.53 and a 12-month high of $247.10.

