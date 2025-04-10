Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at CIBC

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s current price.

SDE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins raised shares of Spartan Delta to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.91.

Shares of SDE traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.54. 173,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$508.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.39 and a 12 month high of C$4.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,091.00. Also, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 20,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$61,405.66. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

