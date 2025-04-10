Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$24.28 and last traded at C$24.28, with a volume of 5206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.61.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.41.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.