Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,606,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 13,844,445 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 48,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 298,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

