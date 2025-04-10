Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $61,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,595.12. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,466 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $153.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.43. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

