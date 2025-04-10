Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Announces Earnings Results

Staffline Group (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Staffline Group had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%.

Staffline Group Stock Up 4.6 %

STAF stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 29.70 ($0.38). The company had a trading volume of 188,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,553. The company has a market capitalization of £38.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.89. Staffline Group has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.54).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Spain sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £2,200 ($2,811.14). Insiders have sold 856,454 shares of company stock worth $21,314,202 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

