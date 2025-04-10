STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

STE stock opened at $222.84 on Thursday. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 48.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

