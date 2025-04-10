Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at TD Cowen

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $124.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

SF stock traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 303,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $137,448,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,346,000 after purchasing an additional 672,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,637,000 after purchasing an additional 630,255 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 47,124.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 425,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 424,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 477.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 197,598 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

