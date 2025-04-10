Stifel Nicolaus Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $192.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $226.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS traded down $11.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.39. 310,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,149. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.97. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

