StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.15. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
