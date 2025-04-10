StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Stratus Properties Stock Up 18.1 %

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.