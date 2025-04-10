StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:STRS opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $30.66.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 0.54%.
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
