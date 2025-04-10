StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
Further Reading
