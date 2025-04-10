StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

JOYY stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. 729,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,137. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 500.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 104,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 87,290 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $1,980,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of JOYY by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its stake in JOYY by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 680,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,486,000 after buying an additional 127,829 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

