StockNews.com Upgrades Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STZ. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.32.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $180.75. 2,914,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

