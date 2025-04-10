Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 503,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.60. 10,508,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,800,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

