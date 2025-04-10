Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,731 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.43. 234,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,845. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.53 and a beta of 1.16.

