Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,182 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on C. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,272,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,345,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

