Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FDEC traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,526. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $45.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $948.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.