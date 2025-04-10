Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.03 Million in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 317,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,000. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS RDVI traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,345. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

