Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Get Sunrise Resources alerts:

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

In other news, insider James Cole bought 39,764,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £795,297.60 ($1,016,224.89). 21.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.