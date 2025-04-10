Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Sunrise Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.03.
Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Sunrise Resources
Sunrise Resources Company Profile
Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.
