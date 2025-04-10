Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Superior Industries International Price Performance

SUP stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 128,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Articles

