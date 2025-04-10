Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 85,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,078. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,915.30. The trade was a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,438 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.