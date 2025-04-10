Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.50. 865,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 630,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

