Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.02 and last traded at $80.02, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.55.

Suruga Bank Stock Up 22.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.07.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter. Suruga Bank had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 21.93%.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

