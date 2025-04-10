Susquehanna Cuts Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $3.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.47.

Frontier Group Stock Up 23.6 %

ULCC opened at $4.08 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $927.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $770,269.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,520.22. The trade was a 33.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 535,982 shares of company stock worth $4,515,647. 81.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Frontier Group by 251.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

