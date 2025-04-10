T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 315,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 132,295 shares.The stock last traded at $35.63 and had previously closed at $38.09.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The company has a market cap of $960.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

