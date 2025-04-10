Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $150.69 and last traded at $152.28. Approximately 7,615,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 15,729,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.29. The company has a market capitalization of $787.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 59,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 74.7% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.