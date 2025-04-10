Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $97.42 on Monday. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average is $132.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Target by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $64,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Target by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 10,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.