Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 419.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 253,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,015. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $236.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,469,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 193,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 682,273 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

