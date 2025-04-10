TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Price

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $183.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,589,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,221. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,073,624,000 after acquiring an additional 458,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,421,000 after purchasing an additional 752,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,435,314,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

