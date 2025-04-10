TD Securities Raises North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$63.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.
NWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC set a C$59.00 target price on shares of North West and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised North West to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North West from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWC
North West Price Performance
North West Company Profile
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than North West
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.