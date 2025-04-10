TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.500-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE SNX opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $975,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,681,372. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total transaction of $114,171.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,804.48. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

