TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at UBS Group

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $5.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.93. 1,047,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,213. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

